Race fans revved up for Detroit Grand Prix's final laps on Belle Isle

Detroit — For Dominic Cain, the Grand Prix is special. He was around 12 when he attended the first race on the island with his stepdad.

Now he’s back with his own son for the last time on Belle Isle before it makes its way back downtown next year.

”So I had to come this year because being on the island for the first one I want to be at the last one, too,” said Cain, 40, of Marine City.

His son Levi, 7, was emphatic about what he thought: “I think it’s cool and awesome,” he said.

On Friday, fans flooded the event to experience the roar of IndyCar engines, swing through pit row and take pictures in front of the spectacular water fountain — the historic James Scott Memorial Foutain — that has been transformed into the winner's circle.

Colin Myles, 58, of Waterford Township, brought his daughter, Kelly, 11, to her first-ever race after watching the Indianapolis 500 last weekend.

“We were just talking about how cool it was on free day where you can come in and walk right up to where the winner or the Indy 500 was and watch them set up,” Myles said. “You’d never be able to do that during the race day.”

When the race came to Belle Isle in 1990s, Myles said he came to the first 10. Now he’s back turning his daughter on to her first race.

Kelly Myles kept it simple: “I just like the loud noises,” she said.

Those noises will soon be in the rearview mirror for Belle Isle. This weekend marks the final time that the Detroit Grand Prix is running on the island. Organizers are returning the race next year to its original home in downtown Detroit on a 1.7-mile stretch of Jefferson and Atwater between Rivard and Bates, ending with a U-turn at the Joe Louis fist.

The inaugural Grand Prix was held in 1982 as a Formula One race, drawing international drivers and attention to the city's streets. Formula One dropped the race after 1988, and Troy-based Championship Auto Racing Team took it over the next year. CART hosted the race downtown and moved it to Belle Isle in 1992. The race has been on the island ever since — except for a period from 2001 to 2006 when CART abandoned the Grand Prix.

The race resumed on Belle Isle in 2007 as an IndyCar race and has been attracting an average crowd of 95,000 in the past few years, according to officials.

Colin Myles said he was “bummed out” when the race left the city but is excited it’s returning.

Not so much for Marva Gaines, 66, of Southfield, who is attending her first race ever. She likes it on Belle Isle.

“I’m excited because I’ve never come before,” she said. “I felt like I had to come because this is the last time. I just wanted to see the whole setup and how they transform the whole island.”

Krista VanDamme, 49, of Howell, was also attending her first IndyCar race on Belle Isle but had been previously to the Indy 500.

“I’m very excited about it,” she said. “I’m very excited to learn how it’s different on this road…this is the bumpiest road to actually race on compared to all the others. This is very intriguing. Having the cars just zoom by, I can’t wait to feel that feeling again here.”

VanDamme was joined by Ruthie Conciatore, 31, of Westland and Sarah Winogrocki, 37, of Warren, all working for DetroitCity TV and a channel dedicated for to the race. They were taking selfies and posing for pics in the winner’s circle.

Winogrocki said she hadn’t been back to the Grand Prix since 2018. “I’m so excited to be back this year, especially after COVID,” she said. “The fact that this is the last year at Belle Isle and going back to Detroit, I can’t be more excited. The weather is perfect.”

Conciatore said this also is her first time attending. “I’m super excited, and it’s such a great atmosphere and there’s so much energy coming from every direction,” she said. “Everything about this event has been amazing.“

