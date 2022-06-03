Detroit police seek suspect in fatal double shooting Wednesday

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man in connection with a shooting Wednesday on the city's west side in which two men died.

The suspect has been identified as Dejuan Gillum, 30. Police said he is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Officials said Gillum is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a preliminary investigation, Gillum and two other men got into an argument at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive near Evergreen Road and Lyndon Street. During the argument, Gillum allegedly fired shots at the two victims, ages 27 and 21, and fatally wounded them.

Police said he then fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading north on Evergreen.

Anyone with information on Gillum's whereabouts should call the Detroit

Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.