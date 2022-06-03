Man charged with driving onto Belle Isle beach, killing 12-year-old Dearborn girl

Detroit — A 23-year-old man who allegedly drove onto the Belle Isle beach on Memorial Day and plowed his vehicle into two young girls, including a 12-year-old who died of her injuries, was charged with murder and other crimes Friday.

Wayne County prosecutors say Alexander Smith drove his car onto the beach and struck Ghadir Saleh, 12, of Dearborn at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

"Afterward, (Smith) drove away from the crash scene," prosecutors said in a press release.

A 16-year-old girl, also a Dearborn resident, also was hit by the car, the release said.

"The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries," prosecutors said. Ghadir died Tuesday.

Michigan State Police are investigating the case, prosecutors said.

Smith was charged with open murder, which carries a life sentence, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.

An 8:30 p.m. candlelight vigil is planned to honor Ghadir outside Lowrey Middle School in Dearborn.

“Mass shootings, especially ones where the victims are children — get a lot of attention and they absolutely should," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "But we must also remember individual cases where children lose their lives through violence — no matter the instrumentality of death."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN