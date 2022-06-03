'This is the best day of my life.' Then Dearborn girl is killed in hit-and-run on Belle Isle.

Dearborn — After escaping war-torn Yemen and settling in as a Lowrey Middle School student, 12-year-old Ghadir Saleh expressed to friends and teachers a simple wish: She wanted to spend a day at the beach.

Once her family made plans to visit Belle Isle in Detroit, Ghadir gushed about the upcoming trip so exuberantly, her best friend at Lowrey, 13-year-old Shorouk Shagera, bought her a toy fish as a joke.

Shorouk started to honor her late best friend during a candlelight vigil outside Lowrey Friday night but she broke down in tears.

Others cried with her.

Ghadir was killed on Memorial Day on Belle Isle, when at about 7:30 p.m. prosecutors say 23-year-old Alexander Smith drove his car onto the beach area, striking Ghadir and her sister, 16-year-old Baghed, a ninth-grader at Fordson High School.

Smith fled the scene, prosecutors said. He was charged Friday with multiple felonies, including murder.

After the incident, both girls were rushed to the hospital. Ghadir died the next day. Baghed was in critical condition Friday.

About 300 people gathered outside Lowrey on Friday, holding white balloons and candles. Placards with messages in Arabic and English adorned the school.

Lowrey principal Rima Younes said: “A family member just told me that on the day she was at the beach, Ghadir said, ‘This is the best day of my life.’ That is when God chose to take her.”

Added Lowrey guidance counselor Hassan Dakroub: "We've never had a tragedy like this. In nearly 30 years here, we've never lost a student. It's important to remember what a great loss this is to the school. There's a lot of grieving going on."

Dakroub said Ghadir, who wanted to be a lawyer when she grew up, enrolled in the school on March 10. Her family members are refugees from Yemen, and unlike many other children who fled war-torn countries, Ghadir was always smiling, Dakroub said.

"(Children from refugee families) are usually very quiet, but not Ghadir," he said. "She was always laughing and smiling."

Lowrey fourth grader Zeinab Almanfi, 9, said: "When I think about Ghadir, I want to cry."

Ghadir's family attended the vigil but did not speak.

Mariam Sofyan, 14, a Lowrey eighth grader, recited a poem she wrote for her friend: "Heaven is the home of the good people ... let me meet her in paradise. May God have mercy on a smile that will not be forgotten."

