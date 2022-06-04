No one hurt when pilot lands small plane on US-23

The Detroit News

A 75-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 23 in Green Oak Township Saturday morning — and both the pilot and drivers on the freeway came away unhurt, according to Green Oak Township police.

The Green Oak Township Police Department received a report around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning that a plane was making an emergency landing on the highway between Silver Lake Road and Lee Road due to engine failure. The incident immediately caused a traffic backup.

The pilot, who lives in Plymouth, Mich., was flying a 1946 single-engine plane, according to a press release. Police didn't release the pilot's name, but described him as a former U.S. Marine who remained "very calm and collected."

Green Oak Township police were assisted by multiple agencies including the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Hamburg Township Police Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Livingston County Central Dispatch.

The plane was towed to a Michigan Department of Transportation garage, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police.

According to the press release, the plane experienced engine failure on a previous occasion when the pilot was able to land at a nearby airport.