2 held after girl killed in shooting during sleepover, Detroit police say

The Detroit Police Department has two people in custody following a shooting that killed an 11-year-old girl , the department announced on social media.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 20200 block of Goulburn, police said. In custody are an adult and a minor.

"We don't have a whole lot other than another child from our city being shot, this one fatally, due to some adult nonsense obviously that she has nothing to do with," Detroit police Chief James White said during a news conference about the shooting Saturday.

The shooting appeared to take place during a sleepover where five other children were in the home, White said. The girl's grandmother called police to report that someone had shot into the home and struck the girl.

The girl, whose identity has not been released publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS, White said. The identity of the suspects also have not been released.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginable time," the department said.

Police said they would release more information "at the appropriate time."

