Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-75 in Detroit

A crash involving three cars and an electronic construction sign on Interstate-75 in Detroit left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night, police said.

A passenger vehicle was traveling in the left lane of northbound I-75 and swerved to avoid a Michigan Department of Transportation construction sign that was on the freeway and swiped a motorcycle in the next lane, according to Michigan State Police. The motorcycle driver was killed in the crash.

The sign was struck and landed on the northbound lane after an earlier crash involving two cars on the southbound lanes near Clark Avenue in Detroit at around 11:35 p.m., MSP said on Twitter.

The motorcyclist's next of kin have been notified, MSP added, and the driver of the passenger car was not hurt.

Troopers were continuing to investigate the crash Sunday.

