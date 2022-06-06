Detroit police officer recovering after being hit, dragged by suspect's vehicle

Detroit — A police officer is recovering after being struck and dragged by a fleeing suspect's car early Monday morning, officials said.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the officer was last listed in stable condition at a hospital and is expected to pull through.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Bagley and Vermont streets near Rosa Parks Boulevard near Corktown, officials said.

Donakowski said the officer was investigating reports of drag racing in the area. He had pulled a suspect over and when he approached the driver on foot, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, drove into the officer and fled, dragging the officer with him.

The officer was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Police said officers later found the vehicle — a Ford Mustang — abandoned on Charest Street on the city's east side.

Deputy Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald told WXYZ-TV that investigators have identified a person of interest in the case.

