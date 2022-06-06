State police investigate possible shooting Sunday on I-75 at Dearborn Road

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Interstate 75 and Dearborn Road on the city's southwest side, officials said.

Troopers were already at the location responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider, according to authorities.

A courtesy patrol van's driver told them at about 2 a.m. Sunday that he witnessed a shooting on the freeway's bridge over the Rouge River. He said he was outside of his vehicle when he saw and heard bullets striking the roadway. The vehicles in the vicinity when the shots were fired continued traveling south on the freeway.

Troopers investigated and found shell casings near where the driver reported seeing the shooting. They canvassed the area for possible suspects and victims but found none. They also checked with hospitals and the Detroit police for reports of anyone being shot or shot at, officials said.

Anyone with information about the possible freeway shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez