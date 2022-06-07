DETROIT

Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side.

The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.

The suspect fled on foot, according to the release.

The other driver, identified as a 74-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the suspect left clothes behind in the stolen car. 

Detroit police released images Monday of the clothing and shoes the suspect left behind.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103.