Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month on the city's west side.

The suspect was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro near McNichols and Telegraph on May 18 then ignored a red light, striking another driver, police said in a statement.

The suspect fled on foot, according to the release.

The other driver, identified as a 74-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the suspect left clothes behind in the stolen car.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to www.detroitrewards.tv and include case#: 2205210103.