Suspect in fatal June 1 double shooting turned self in, Detroit police say

Detroit — A man wanted in connection with a June 1 shooting that killed two men on the city's west side has turned himself in, police said Tuesday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that they are not releasing any further information at this time.

On Friday, police said they were looking for Dejuan Gillum, 30, as a suspect in the shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, Gillum and two other men got into an argument at about 9 p.m. June 1 in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive near Evergreen and Lyndon. During the argument, police allege Gillum fired shots at the two victims, ages 27 and 21, and fatally wounded them.

Police said he then ran away and was last seen heading north on Evergreen.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.