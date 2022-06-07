Woman charged in Detroit hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Detroit — A 24-year-old woman accused of driving a car that struck and killed a man using a wheelchair Thursday has been charged, police said.

Mickayla Wilson was arraigned Monday on several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, reckless driving-causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault-causing death, and resisting/obstructing arrest.

A magistrate set her bond at $500,000 and scheduled her next court appearance for Monday.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison for operating while intoxicating-causing death, up to 15 years for reckless driving-causing death, up to five years for failing to stop at an accident-causing death and up to two years for resisting/obstructing arrest.

Police said Wilson was driving drunk when she struck and killed a 48-year-old man in a wheelchair in the 6200 block of Artesian near the Southfield Freeway and Ford Road. She then fled the scene, striking multiple parked vehicles as she drove away.