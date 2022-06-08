Detroit police find 2 dead in home after gunshots heard

Detroit police are working to identify suspects wanted in connection with the slayings of two people found dead Wednesday on the city's east side.

Officers responded to a home on the 19900 block of St. Aubin around 1:15 a.m. after gunshots were reported there, Second Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper told The Detroit News.

They noticed the front door was open and conducted a well-being check, he said.

Officers found two males believed to be in their 30s dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Harper said.

Other details were not released Wednesday night.

"Sadly, gun violence continues to plague communities across our country and unfortunately, also in Detroit," Harper said. "We are aggressively pursuing this investigation and working to find a motive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this unimaginable time."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.