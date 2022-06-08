Detroit police investigate suspicious bag outside McNamara federal building downtown
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Police have given the all-clear after a suspicious bag was left outside a federal building downtown Wednesday.
Officials said the Detroit Police Department's Bomb Squad investigators were called at about 10 a.m. to the McNamara Federal Building on Michigan Avenue about a bag that had been left outside.
Authorities determined the bag was non-threatening and the building has returned to normal operations.