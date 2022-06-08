Fire engine collision injures 4 Detroit firefighters, 2 others

Four Detroit firefighters and two others were injured in a Wednesday morning crash between a fire engine and a passenger vehicle.

Detroit Fire Department Engine 50 was on its way to respond to a fire on Riad Street at approximately 8 a.m. when it collided with a passenger car at Houston Whittier and Dickerson, according to James Harris, fire department spokesman.

Two civilians, who had to be rescued from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, were in "serious condition" after the accident but will recover, Harris said.

The firefighters were transported to St. John's Hospital after the collision. Two reported pain in their backs and lower extremities, Harris said, and were awaiting X-rays, and the two others were taken in for observation.

The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

