Gunshots at Detroit's Pershing High School lead to arrests, district says

Several people were arrested Tuesday after a shooting outside Detroit's Pershing High School, district officials said.

The incident was reported in a parking lot after students had been dismissed for the day Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.

"Football coaches and players were on campus practicing when the shooting occurred," the district said. "No one was harmed and no injuries reported."

District safety officers made several arrests, including the alleged shooter, according to the district.

Other details were not released Tuesday night.

"This remains to be an ongoing investigation," the district said. "Out of an abundance of caution, additional safety officers will be assigned to the school until the end of the school year."