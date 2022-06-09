DETROIT

Detroit police seek tips in armed robbery at west side store

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit police believe this man who robbed a store is Treandis Green, 58.

Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood. 

According to a preliminary investigation, a man approached the counter, produced a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

The man, seen wearing a blue baseball cap with the letter ‘G’ on the front, a black Puma T-shirt, black jogging pants and dark shoes, ran from the store with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Investigators said this woman fled after the armed robbery is wanted for questioning.

Investigators have identified Treandis Green, 58, as a suspect. He is about six feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds.

They also said a woman was seen fleeing the scene after the robbery. Police are seeking to identify and question her. She was wearing a purple jacket, dark-colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez