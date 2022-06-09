Detroit police seek tips in armed robbery at west side store

Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man approached the counter, produced a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

The man, seen wearing a blue baseball cap with the letter ‘G’ on the front, a black Puma T-shirt, black jogging pants and dark shoes, ran from the store with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Investigators have identified Treandis Green, 58, as a suspect. He is about six feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds.

They also said a woman was seen fleeing the scene after the robbery. Police are seeking to identify and question her. She was wearing a purple jacket, dark-colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

