Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of girl, 11

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last week in Detroit that left an 11-year-old girl dead, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

William Trifun Dickerson, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday through 36th District Court, the office said in a statement.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy authorized charges of second-degree murder; involuntary manslaughter; discharge at a building causing death; careless discharge causing injury or death; and four counts of felony firearm.

Dickerson and a 17-year-old were arrested shortly after the incident reported around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 20290 block of Goulburn.

"It is alleged that Dickerson fired a handgun multiple times, while he was with a 17-year-old juvenile who also fired the weapon," the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. "They were shooting the weapon in another backyard and a stray bullet entered through the back of the Goulburn home, fatally striking (the 11-year-old) in the back."

The victim has been identified as Saniyah Pugh.

Police chief James White told reporters last weekend the shooting Saturday appeared to take place during a sleepover where other children were in the home, and her grandmother called 911 to report the gunfire.

“It doesn’t matter if you are shooting your gun off on New Year’s Eve or shooting at targets in your backyard," Worthy said Thursday. “The allegations in this case are yet another tragic reminder of that a bullet has no eyes. Ever.”

Her office did not release information on the status of the teen involved in the incident.