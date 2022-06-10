Detroit police seek tips in west side home invasion, stabbing

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who broke into a west side home Monday and stabbed a 29-year-old.

Investigators said the incident happened at about 6 a.m. at a home in the 12600 block of Mettetal near Interstate 96 and Greenfield.

According to authorities, a man broke into the house, stabbed the man inside and ran away. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his wounds and released.

Police described the subject as wearing a black mask and black clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez