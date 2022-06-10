Man charged in Detroit double fatal shooting

A 30-year-old man has been charged in a double fatal shooting last week in Detroit, police announced Friday.

Dejuan Gillum was arraigned in 36th District Court on two counts each of first-degree homicide and felony firearm, records show.

A not-guilty plea was entered, according to the records.

Gillum was remanded into custody, the police department said. His next court date is scheduled for June 24, followed by another hearing a week later.

An investigation found that Gillum and the two victims started arguing around 9 p.m. June 1 in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He then allegedly fired shots at the men, ages 27 and 21, and fatally wounded them, police said.

Gillum fled and police announced last week they were searching for him as a suspect. He turned himself in days later.