Student who brought gun to Detroit school removed, district says

A student has been removed from a Detroit school after bringing a gun, district officials said Thursday.

A staffer "overheard that a young student" brought a weapon to Earhart Elementary-Middle School, said Chrystal Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Public Schools Community District, in an email.

The gun was found when the student's bag was searched, she said.

"There was no evidence that the student planned to do harm against anyone at the school or elsewhere," Wilson said. "The student was removed from the school and will not be returning."

Other details were not released Thursday night.

The incident came weeks after another student at a Detroit high school was arrested for allegedly bringing a weapon to campus.

Also last month, an 18-year-old student at a Huron Township charter school was charged in connection with bringing drugs and weapons, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

This week, officials said a fourth grader brought a single bullet to Anderson Elementary in Trenton.

Officials have warned about reporting such incidents in the wake of the May shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.