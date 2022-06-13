Part of Detroit street collapse blamed on Howe bridge construction

Detroit — A section of West Fort Street that collapsed last week during construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will reopen on Tuesday, a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority official said Monday.

The 100-foot-long section of road, located between West Fort and Calvary streets, collapsed while construction crews were undertaking piling in the area as part of the bridge project between Detroit and Windsor, said Tara Carson, a spokeswoman for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. West Fort has been closed between Livernois and Campbell.

One lane in each direction on Fort are expected to reopen on Tuesday, Carson said.

No workers were on site at the time of the collapse, she said, and the concrete in the road collapsed "inward." She said she didn't know how deep the collapse was.

"Right now our project team, Bridging North America, continues to work with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and MDOT (Michigan Department of Transportation) on the investigation into this matter to fully understand what actually caused the road to collapse," Carson said.

Carson said the street closing will not affect the late 2024 opening date of the public bridge, which is being built by the private company Bridging North America over the Detroit River about two miles away from the private Ambassador Bridge. The $4.4 billion project began in October 2018 and is considered by officials one of the largest infrastructure projects in North America..

Bridging North America is responsible for the Detroit street repair costs, Carson said.

