Detroit man, 23, accused of sexually assaulting, torturing girlfriend charged

A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting, strangling and burning his live-in girlfriend has been charged, officials said Monday.

Jonathan Milamont Welch, 23, was charged in court Sunday with torture, first-degree home invasion, use of a harmful device, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and three counts of felonious assault, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate set his bond at $100,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS tether and to have no contact with the victim. The magistrate also scheduled a probable cause conference for June 21 and a preliminary examination for June 28.

If convicted, he faces up to life for the torture charge, up to five years for use of a harmful device, up to 15 years for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, up to 10 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and up to four years for each count of felonious assault.

Police said officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. on June 2 to a home in the 13000 block of Kilbourne near Dickerson and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Investigators spoke to the 22-year-old victim who told them Welch woke her at about 3 a.m. and sexually assaulted her.

She told them he demanded the passcode for her cellphone. She refused and he assaulted her. She also said he wrapped an extension cord around her neck and started to strangle her.

He then allegedly poured gasoline on her body, burned her arms and legs with a metal spatula, and attempted to sexually assault her with a pole.

Police also accuse Welch of beating the woman with his belt and threatening her with a drill motor.

According to authorities, the victim ran out of the house when Welch left her to go into the home's kitchen and she went to a neighbor's house.

They said Welch followed her onto the neighbor's porch, tried to pull her away, but then left.

After he was gone, the neighbors took her in, gave her a blanket and called police.

Investigators said Welch returned to the neighbor's home, kicked in the door and then fled in a car before officers arrived.

Police tracked Welch down and arrested him at about 11:30 the day of the attack.

The prosecutor's office urged anyone who is the victim of violence to report it to authorities.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, there is help for you. Please read the links that appear on the WCPO website,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release.

waynecounty.com/elected/prosecutor/domestic-violence-unit.aspx