Detroit police seek 3 who stole off-duty Wayne Co. deputy's pickup from east side home

Detroit — Police are looking for three men who stole a Wayne County deputy's pickup truck earlier this month from a home on the city's east side.

One of the thieves exchanged gunfire with the off-duty deputy, officials said.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. on June 3 in the 10600 block of Balfour near Cadieux and Interstate 94.

According to a preliminary investigation, the deputy backed his gray 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck into his driveway and took some packages into his home. Police said he left his vehicle running.

A man got into the truck and pulled out of the driveway. A second man, who was armed and in front of the house, ran west on Balfour.

Officials said as the deputy ran after his vehicle, he and the second man exchanged gunfire. None of the shots struck their intended target, they said.

A third person, who investigators believe drove the first two to the house, was parked nearby in a silver 2014 Chevy Impala. Police said he fled when the shots were fired.

Authorities said police recovered both the pickup and the Impala.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

