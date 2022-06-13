Police arrest man for motorcycle theft, say he tried to hide helmet, jacket in gas station

Detroit — A suspected motorcycle thief thought he was playing it cool by hiding his riding gear under a frozen drink machine, but he still caught heat.

A Michigan State Police trooper at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday tried to pull over a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on eastbound Interstate 96 near Wyoming Avenue, but the operator sped away, officials said.

The trooper searched the area and found a motorcycle abandoned on Wyoming near Grand River Avenue. An investigation revealed the bike had been stolen from Van Buren Township.

A short time later, the trooper saw a man walking from the motorcycle, near an alley, and then go into a gas station.

The trooper called for backup and then officers approached the man as he left the store, but he ran. After a short foot chase, they took him into custody.

Police went into the gas station and spoke with the clerk. He told troopers he saw the man run inside the store, take off a motorcycle helmet and jacket and stuff them under the frozen drink machine. The man told the clerk he would be back for his things after the police towed the motorcycle.

Troopers recovered the helmet and jacket before taking the suspect to the Detroit Detention Center where he awaits potential charges.

