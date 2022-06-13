Teen charged in fatal shooting of Detroit girl, 11

A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting in Detroit this month that left an 11-year-old girl dead, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 17-year-old has been charged with intentionally discharging a firearm at a dwelling or occupied structure causing death; careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death and felony firearm, investigators said in a statement.

Her name was not released.

A preliminary hearing was held Saturday. The teen was given a $50,000 bond and a tether.

Her next court date is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 29 in the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

The teen is the second person charged in the shooting reported June 4 in the 20290 block of Goulburn Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Saniyah Pugh.

Police Chief James White told reporters the shooting appeared to take place during a sleepover where other children were in the home, and Pugh's grandmother called 911 to report the gunfire.

Prosecutors allege the 17-year-old girl was with William Dickerson, 21, "who provided a handgun that they both shot outside in the backyard. A stray bullet entered through the back of the Goulburn home fatally striking Ms. Pugh in the back."

Officers called to the scene found the victim inside her bedroom with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead.

The 17-year-old and Dickerson were both arrested soon after.

Dickerson was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on multiple charges, including second-degree murder; involuntary manslaughter; discharge at a building causing death; and four counts of felony firearm, officials said.

A magistrate scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for June 24. A preliminary examination in the case was set for July 1.

If convicted, Dickerson faces up to life in prison for the second-degree murder charge.

Meanwhile, a vigil was held for Saniyah Pugh on Sunday, Fox 2 reported.

A GoFundMe has been launched seeking to pay for the family's funeral expenses.