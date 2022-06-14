Crews battle fire at building on Woodward in New Center area

Detroit — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building on Woodward in the city's New Center area.

Detroit Fire Department Chief of Community Relations James Harris told WXYZ-TV the three-alarm fire is in a commercial building in the 6000 block of Woodward near Harper.

Firefighters received a call about the fire at about 11 a.m., he said.

Crews have evacuated the building and are working to evacuate people from the nearby buildings, the chief said.

Harris said so far no injuries have been reported.

The fire has also prompted officials for the QLine, the streetcar loop that runs on Woodward from downtown to the New Center and the North End, to shut down the transit system, they said in a tweet.