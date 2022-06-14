Man killed in early evening shooting in Detroit Tuesday

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday on the city's east side.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. near Wilshire and Dickerson, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the city police department.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead, he said.

Other details, including a description of a suspect or what motive might have been behind the shooting, were not immediately available Tuesday night.