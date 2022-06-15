Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday.

Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A jury found Pickett guilty of second-degree murder and he faces up to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 13.

Prosecutors charged Pickett in Kallabat's murder on Feb. 14, 2020. He was bound over for trial in March 2020.

Police said officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2020, to the JZ Motel in the 14700 block of East Eight Mile near Gratiot after an employee found Kallabat's body in a room.

Authorities said Kallabat died from at least a dozen blows to the head and had skull fractures and other injuries.

Detectives also said large sums of cash were missing from Kallabat when his motel room was searched.

After an investigation led police to Pickett, they arrested him Feb. 15, 2020, at his job. They found Kallabat's iPad and iPhone in his possession. They also searched a phone they believed to be Pickett's and found pictures of Kallabat on it.