Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side.

Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.

Investigators said the man entered the laundromat and fired a shot that struck the 44-year-old victim before running away.

The male victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at a hospital, police said. He was later released.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at (313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

