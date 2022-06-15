QLine hours extended beginning this weekend

The Detroit News

The QLine is extending its hours through midnight Monday through Saturday starting this weekend, officials announced.

The move begins Saturday, representatives said in a statement Wednesday.

“When the QLINE returned from its COVID-19 service pause, we pledged to extend hours as activity increased throughout greater Downtown,” said M-1 Rail President Lisa Nuszkowski.

“With service until midnight Monday-Saturday and Sunday service until 9 p.m., riders will be able to use the QLINE to enjoy nightlife along the Woodward corridor, special events, and concerts, and to get to and from sporting events throughout the year.”

The streetcar resumed service in September after nearly 18 months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6.6-mile route serves Woodward Avenue from Congress downtown through Midtown to Grand Boulevard in New Center and North End.

Rides have been free thanks to a pilot program.

Meanwhile, this month M-1 Rail is slated to start removing vehicles blocking tracks using its own tow truck donated by Stepp’s Towing, officials said Wednesday.

The nonprofit can do so through state legislation and has signed an agreement with the city of Detroit to tow all vehicles to city-owned impound lots. M-1 Rail will not collect any fines or fees from towed vehicles, according to the release.

“The QLine is committed to providing service in 15 minutes or less,” Nuszkowski said. “With the ability to tow vehicles obstructing the streetcar tracks ourselves, we can reduce blockages, clear obstructions faster, and free up the Detroit Police Department and other city resources to serve other needs.”