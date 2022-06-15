Two with critical head injuries after crash on Lodge at Hamilton in Detroit

Detroit — Two people suffered critical head injuries in a crash early Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway, state police said.

Police received a call at about 1:25 a.m. about a vehicle blocking the right lane of the Lodge Freeway at Hamilton. As troopers were heading to the scene, dispatchers received another call that the same vehicle had been struck by another.

According to a preliminary investigation, a disabled silver Honda Odyssey was blocking the right lane when it was rear-ended by a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep came to rest in the right lane and the Honda came to rest in the left lane north of where it was struck, officials said. The Honda's two occupants sustained critical head injuries.

Troopers closed the freeway at Hamilton while they investigated. It reopened at about 4:30 a.m.