Michigan State Police release more details on fatal I-75 multi-vehicle crash

Michigan State Police have released more details about a driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 75 in southwest Detroit that prompted a lengthy road closure.

A 74-year-old man from Cadillac was in a pickup that caught fire after it was hit by a double gravel hauler near Schaefer, the agency said on Twitter.

His relatives have been notified, MSP reported.

His name and other details were not released Thursday.

The crash was first reported around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-75.

MSP said their preliminary investigation found the hauler first hit the pickup then struck a semi-tanker. The impact caused the tanker’s trailer to detach and topple onto a Dodge Charger that was on the freeway shoulder.

The Charger driver had a minor injury, while the two semi drivers were not hurt, investigators said.

As authorities tended to the scene, the highway was closed for nearly eight hours, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.