Cass over I-94 in Detroit to close until July for bridge repairs

Detroit — State officials said they are closing Cass Avenue over Interstate 94 to make repairs to pavement on the bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said it decided to close the overpass to traffic after a recent inspection revealed the need for the repairs. It expects the repairs to be completed in late July.

While the bridge is closed, traffic on Cass between Palmer and Antoinette will be detoured to Woodward.

Officials said the bridge was built in 1955 and has never been replaced. Removal and replacement of the overpass is scheduled to begin early next year.