Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting on Outer Drive

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side.

Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot near a home in the 4400 block of West Outer Drive around 6:30 a.m. They came outside to find a victim shot, police said in a statement.

A medic unit pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

"This is an ongoing investigation," the police department said Thursday night. "We have no further information at this time."

Fox 2 reported the victim, believed to be in his 50s, was shot in his vehicle while pulling out of the driveway and heading to work.

The station reported he worked for Wayne County.

Representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.