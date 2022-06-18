DETROIT

Man wanted for allegedly killing his father in Georgia arrested in Detroit sting operation

George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — A 38-year-old man who allegedly killed his father in Georgia last month was arrested in Detroit Friday when he walked into a sting operation at an east-side tow yard.

Police say a June 10 argument in Clayton County, Ga., between Brandon Williams-Griffin and his 78-year-old father prompted Williams-Griffin to open fire on his dad before he fled to Detroit, where police officials said he was known to have ties.

Brandon Williams-Griffith

Detroit police, U.S. Marshals and the Clayton County Police Department worked together to set up the sting, police officials said.

When Williams-Griffin walked into Seven-D's Towing on Nevada at about 1 p.m. Friday, he was swarmed by waiting undercover police. The fugitive was handcuffed and taken into custody. Police said he was carrying a pistol.

Wiliams-Griffin has outstanding warrants in Georgia for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

