Man wanted for allegedly killing his father in Georgia arrested in Detroit sting operation

Detroit — A 38-year-old man who allegedly killed his father in Georgia last month was arrested in Detroit Friday when he walked into a sting operation at an east-side tow yard.

Police say a June 10 argument in Clayton County, Ga., between Brandon Williams-Griffin and his 78-year-old father prompted Williams-Griffin to open fire on his dad before he fled to Detroit, where police officials said he was known to have ties.

Detroit police, U.S. Marshals and the Clayton County Police Department worked together to set up the sting, police officials said.

When Williams-Griffin walked into Seven-D's Towing on Nevada at about 1 p.m. Friday, he was swarmed by waiting undercover police. The fugitive was handcuffed and taken into custody. Police said he was carrying a pistol.

Wiliams-Griffin has outstanding warrants in Georgia for malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

