Juneteenth Freedom Festival returns to Eastern Market for a day of celebration, reflection

Detroit — After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Juneteenth Freedom Festival welcomed residents back to Eastern Market on Sunday for a day of celebration and reflection.

Juneteenth commemorates when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states. The official holiday is Monday, when all non-critical federal offices and the Post Office will be closed.

"I tell children, we haven't always been free and Juneteenth is a way to celebrate our own freedom, our African American freedom," said Erica Hill, deputy director of Detroit's Civil Rights Inclusion and Opportunity Department, .

She continued: "In Detroit, we have a closer connection with being the last stop on the Underground Railroad, a firmly seated position in history with churches like Second Baptist that were started by former slaves, and a long history of freedom, justice, empowerment and we want to make sure that continues."

The last Juneteenth festival was held at Spirit Plaza in 2019, but through partnerships, Charity Dean said they've secured Eastern Market for the next five years.

"When George Floyd died, our people were marching in the streets, everyone was talking about racial equity, it was top of everyone's mind. Two years later, we don't see that same energy," said Dean, president and CEO of the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance. "We have polarizing racial issues now so it's important because we got all these organizations and sponsors saying we're still committed. But who is not here and what do we need to do in Detroit, a majority Black city, to get everybody here?"

The event was hosted by Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance, the city of Detroit, Detroit Branch NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Means Business and the Eastern Market Development Corp.

Sponsors included DTE Energy, which covered the deposits of some 50 vendors in Shed 5, the Skillman Foundation hosted a children's center and the Detroit Pistons sponsored basketball area for kids to practice their free-throws.

► More: Juneteenth divides Michigan companies, governments on whether it should be day off

"This is a federal holiday and everyone should be off (Monday)," Dean said. "We're in a moment in time when we are committed to closing the wealth gap and racial equity even when it's not popular."

The event had 160 applications for 50 vendor spots this year, which highlighted Black-owned businesses in the city including food, apparel lines, jewelry and resources.

"This is amazing, I'm here as a resident of the west side but I'm trying to be a vendor next year," said Billy Corder, 32, and owner of K-Sippi Cakes. "People are having a great time, supporting each other and we need this to be more frequent to shed light on small Black businesses."

Inside Shed 5, a large sign read, "Welcome to Black Bottom Row," where all the vendors were stationed.

"I started my business because of so many different ailments associated with pain. I felt medicine wasn't working for me so I started exploring salts, oils and soaking actually worked better for me," said Arminda Scott, 37, and owner of handmade bath and body products she calls RosiesMinda. "I'd definitely come back to this event next year."

Aside from music, food trucks and even an adult-only drinking pavilion sponsored by Hennessy, the festival featured instillations detailing the history of the Underground Railroad and Walk to Freedom.

Kamilia Landrum, executive director of Detroit's NAACP, said he hopes the festival will allow spaces for conversations to be had especially around expanding voting rights in Michigan.

"It's not just a good gathering, but an opportunity to spread the word about what organizations are doing locally and focusing on policy changes because that's when you're going to see change in everyone's lives," Landrum said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_