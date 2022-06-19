11 Metro Detroiters awarded $10K grants for being 'remarkable Black leaders'

BMe Community, a national nonprofit focused on creating prosperous communities inspired by Black people, has recognized 23 remarkable leaders, including 11 from Metro Detroit.

The leaders, called BMe Vanguards, are splitting $230,000 in grants — $10,000 each — to further their work within their communities of Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Miami, and Akron, Ohio.

The Skillman Foundation funded the 2022 BMe Vanguard Award for 10 of the fellows from Detroit. The NBA Foundation and Jacob and Valeria Langeloth Foundation funded the award for the others.

"The BMe Vanguard are taught to define Black people and all people by their aspirations and contributions rather than by degradations and disparities," said BMe Community Founder and CEO, Trabian Shorters. "We don't ignore what's wrong with situations, but we start with what's right with the people. Then we build their freedoms to live, own, vote, and excel. That's how we build equity without stigma."

BMe Community is committed to defining people's aspirations to racial and social progress. Its practitioners claim that it helps them to raise more money, have bigger policy impacts and gain greater public support than traditional approaches.

"We're all different," said BMe Vanguard awardee Anton Horton, dean of culture at University Prep in Detroit. "We all come from different places, but the one thing that makes us alike is that we're here to change the world as Black people for Black people."

The awardees from Metro Detroit are: Kenya Abbott Jr., Tyrone Bean, Dillion Ashton Brown, Javier Evelyn, Nedra Hall, Ragine Head, Anton Horton, Destynee Nixon, Jeremiah Steen, Daniel Washington and Alyssa Williams.

"It was a complete surprise to me," said Washington, founder and executive director of Northwest Goldberg Cares. "I was nominated by the Skillman Foundation which is an honor in itself. I had to fill out a brief application, had a quick interview and the rest is history."

Washington told The Detroit News he intends to use the grant to support the general operations of his northwest community nonprofit.

The other national awardees (not including Detroit) are: Kibi Anderson of Los Angeles; John Borders IV of Boston; Saeeda Dunston and Jerelyn Rodriguez of New York; Paula Fontana of Georgia; Tina Gridiron of Indiana; Adam Johnson of Las Vegas; Kenya Lloyd of North Carolina; Samantha Lyons and Sophia Peake of Pennsylvania; Anthony ShoeCraft of Seattle, and Derek Steele of Inglewood, California.

They join 400 previous winners "whose work with hundreds of organizations help millions of families to live healthier, more fulfilling lives; own and build wealth; secure their voting rights, and achieve their full potential," according to the nonprofit.

They were chosen for their "authenticity, positivity, effectiveness, and the trust they've earned with their peers and in the communities they serve," according to the nonprofit.

