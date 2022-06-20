Detroit police anti-violence effort Operation Saniyah nets $2.3M in drugs, arrests

An anti-violence initiative Detroit police launched after an 11-year-old girl was fatally shot during a sleepover this month netted an estimated $2.3 million worth of drugs and the arrest of 85 people, officials announced Monday.

Operation Saniyah unfolded Tuesday and Wednesday on the city's east and west sides.

The program, which focused on arresting people with outstanding warrants and investigating violent crimes, was similar to past enforcement efforts under the Operation Restore Order initiative.

According to preliminary figures the Detroit Police Department released Monday, the operation led to:

85 arrests

22 weapons recovered

782 traffic stops

3 vehicles recovered

44 impounded vehicles

1,297 tickets issued

$2.3 million (street value) in narcotics recovered

"Operation Saniyah was successful in disrupting violent criminal behavior on the city’s east and west side," the department said in a statement.

Representatives declined to say when the next phase would be scheduled.

"Thank you to the community for your support and cooperation with this effort, and thank you to the hard working officers of the Detroit Police Department," officials said on Facebook.

The operation is named after Saniyah Pugh, who was struck in the back by a stray bullet while inside her grandmother's home June 4 with five other children in the 20200 block of Goulburn on Detroit's east side, police said.

Officers called to the scene found the girl in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead.

Within days, police arrested two people in connection with her death: a 17-year-old girl and William Dickerson, 21.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office alleges the teen was with Dickerson "who provided a handgun that they both shot outside in the backyard. A stray bullet entered through the back of the Goulburn home, fatally striking Ms. Pugh in the back."

Dickerson was arraigned on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, discharge at a building causing death and felony firearm, officials said.

The 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged with intentionally discharging a firearm at a dwelling or occupied structure causing death; careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death; and felony firearm.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign launched to pay for the Pugh family's funeral expenses has raised more than $13,000.