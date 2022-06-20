Passenger killed after vehicle strikes tow truck on the Lodge

Detroit — A 36-year-old Westland woman is dead after a crash early Monday on the Lodge Freeway at Grand River, Michigan State Police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 2:45 a.m.

Officials said a tow truck with emergency lights activated was partially blocking the right lane of northbound Lodge at Grand River as its operator helped the driver of a disabled vehicle on the shoulder.

A Detroit man, 40, was driving a Monte Carlo north on the Lodge in the right lane when he struck the tow truck's rear left corner. His passenger, the Westland woman, was killed in the crash, state police said.

They said neither the Monte Carlo's driver nor the tow truck operator wasinjured in the crash.

State police closed the freeway until about 6:30 a.m. as they investigated the crash.

Officials said they suspect the Detroit man may have been driving impaired.

