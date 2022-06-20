Video: Man holding baby thwarts man with gun at west side gas station

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who pointed a gun at a man who was holding a small child in his arms at a west side gas station.

Officials released video of the incident, which happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, captured by the gas station's security cameras. The gas station is located in the area of Hubbell and Tireman.

In the video, the man is seen walking across the parking lot from the sidewalk and opening the door to the store, then drawing a gun from his shorts and pointing it inside where a man is holding a baby. The man with the gun backs out of the store when the man inside charges toward him with an arm raised.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

