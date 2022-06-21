1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at east side Detroit park

Detroit — One person is dead and three others wounded after a shooting Sunday during a barbecue at a park on the city's east side.

According to a preliminary investigation, two cars pulled up to a park at Healy and Stockton near Ryan Road and Nevada at about 10 p.m.

Occupants in the two cars then began firing at the victims, striking four people and killing one of them, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and are not releasing further details at this time.

