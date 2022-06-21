DETROIT

Man wanted for spray-painting slur, 'White Lives Matter' on west side Detroit home

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are looking for the person who spray-painted a racial slur and "White Lives Matter" on a home on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. on June 12 in the 12207 block of Vaughan near Evergreen and Interstate 96, according to authorities.

Investigators said they believe this man knocked on the home's front door and called the victim a racial slur before spray-painting the same slur and "White Lives Matter" on the back of his house.

Officials said the suspect is a white male who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants. 

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Detroit police are looking for a man who wrote a racial slur and "White Lives Matter" on a west side home on June 12, 2022.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

