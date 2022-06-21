Man wanted for spray-painting slur, 'White Lives Matter' on west side Detroit home

Detroit — Police are looking for the person who spray-painted a racial slur and "White Lives Matter" on a home on the city's west side.

The incident happened at about 11:45 p.m. on June 12 in the 12207 block of Vaughan near Evergreen and Interstate 96, according to authorities.

Police said a man knocked on the door of a home and then called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. The incident was captured by the home's doorbell camera.

The same man went into the home's backyard and spray-painted the slur and "White Lives Matter" on the house.

Officials said the suspect is a white male who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

