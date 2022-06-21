Police arrest suspect after gun pointed at man with baby at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A suspect police believe was captured on video pointing a gun at a man holding a small child Sunday at a west side gas station has been rrested, police said.

"An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman," officials said in a tweet. "The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody."

Officials released video of the incident, which happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, captured by the gas station's security cameras on Monday.

In the video, a man is seen walking across the parking lot from the sidewalk and opening the door to the store, then drawing a gun from his shorts and pointing it inside where a man is holding a baby. The man with the gun backs out of the store when the man inside charges toward him with an arm raised.