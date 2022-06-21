Tips sought in June 11 shooting that wounded four on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking for help to find the shooter in a June 11 drive-by shooting that wounded four men on the city's west side.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 13500 block of Cloverlawn near West Davison and Interstate 96.

According to authorities, a light-colored SUV with a sunroof arrived at the location and one of its occupants fired a gun at the house before it sped away.

Police said four men, ages 44, 40, 34 and 30, were inside the house and were struck by gunfire. The four were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, treated and released.

Anyone with information about the shooter or the vehicle should call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at (313) 596-1040 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

