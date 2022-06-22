Police seek man in gas station shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted for wounding another man Monday at a west side gas station.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Monday at a gas station in the 8900 block of Puritan Avenue near Wyoming Avenue, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooter and the victim got into an argument inside the gas station. At some point, the man produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, a 41-year-old man, striking him.

Police said the shooter then fled.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening

injury.

Officials said the shooter was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez