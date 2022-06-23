Detroit man, 24, charged with wounding estranged girlfriend in shooting

Detroit — A man accused of shooting his 27-year-old estranged girlfriend last week on the city's west side has been charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jayvon Moore, 24, was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a count of being a felon in possession, and a count of felonious assault, prosecutors said.

A magistrate set his bond at $750,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for July 1 and a preliminary examination for July 8.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge, a felony. Each county of the felony firearm charge is punishable by up to two years in prison. Being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a five-year penalty. Felonious assault has a four-year felony.

Police accuse Moore of shooting and wounding a 27-year-old Warren woman who was once his girlfriend, at about 1 a.m. June 15 at a home in the 15040 block of Mark Twain Street near Fenkell.

They said officers called to the home found the victim with a gunshot wound on her lower left leg.

Medics took the woman to a hospital.

Investigators said they believe Moore fired a handgun at the woman multiple times, striking her in the leg, before fleeing.

Police located and arrested Moore on Tuesday.