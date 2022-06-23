Detroit police seek tips in fatal June 6 shooting on west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify the shooter who fired at a driver earlier this month, killing the man on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. on June 6 in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler streets, according to authorities.

The victim, 25, was driving a red Dodge Durango when someone in a black SUV fired shots at him. The rounds struck and fatally wounded the victim, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

