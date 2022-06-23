SB Southfield Fwy. to close between 8 Mile, Michigan Avenue this weekend

Detroit — The southbound Southfield Freeway between Eight Mile and Michigan Avenue will close this weekend for construction work, officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Crews will perform a variety of work on the freeway, including collecting soil and pavement borings for a future project, and cleaning and repairing drainage structures.

The freeway closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, officials said. All on- and off-ramps will also be closed.

Southbound Southfield Freeway traffic will be rerouted to westbound Eight Mile to southbound Telegraph to eastbound Michigan Avenue and back to the freeway.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez