Suspect who pointed gun at man holding baby in Detroit gas station charged

A man accused of pointing a gun last weekend at a Detroit gas station customer holding a small child has been charged in connection with the incident, police announced Wednesday.

"The Wayne County Prosecutors Office has charged Euric Butler with felonious assault, felony firearm and brandishing a firearm following his arrest on Monday," the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

Other details were not available.

"Thank you to the community for your continued support and assistance by providing tips amid this investigation," police said.

Police have said they identified Butler as the suspect allegedly caught on surveillance video at a Valero around 6 p.m. Sunday near Hubbell and Tireman.

The clip shows a man walking across the parking lot then opening the door to the store, drawing a gun from his shorts and pointing it inside at a man with a baby.

The man was seen on the video rushing back out when the father started running toward him.